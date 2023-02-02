A fundraiser has been set up to help the mother of a "beautiful" little girl who died after she was attacked by a pet dog.

The GoFundMe page has been set up by close friends and family to support the mum of four-year-old Alice Stones after the "tragic, awful accident".

Alice died at her home at Netherfield in Milton Keynes on Tuesday after she was attacked in the back garden.

The end-of-terrace home remained cordoned off by police tape on Wednesday, and flowers and soft toy tributes piled up on the pavement.

The fundraising page explains that friends and family want to help out with funeral costs in a "desperate time of need" and hope to raise £7,000.

It says: "Anything that can be contributed will go towards supporting mum and family getting the help and support necessary in order to make this the most special and beautiful send-off this little princess deserves.

"We greatly appreciate everyone's love and condolences. Please help us in allowing this family the time to grieve during this heartbreaking tragedy.

"Thank you so much to everyone that can help in any way."

Flowers were left outside the house on Wednesday as people paid tribute. Credit: PA

Thames Valley Police said no arrests had been made and that investigators were still working to establish the breed of the dog.

The animal was put down by police on Tuesday evening.

Officers in white forensic suits worked through the day at the address, with a forensic tent by the back garden and police on duty outside.

Around 100 people turned out to a vigil that had been organised at Grand Union Vineyard Church, Netherfield Campus, across the road from the house on Wednesday evening.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...