A wanted man has been taunting police with a series of posts on Facebook challenging them to catch him.

Dean Manning, 34, has created a private Facebook group called 'The Real Hunted' in which he taunts the force to "Let the games begin".

He adds: "Let’s see how long it takes for me to be caught."

The private group, which references the name of the TV show in which people must outrun a team of professional hunters, has more than 330 members.

On Thursday lunchtime he posted a photo of himself with the caption "Still out here".

Dean Manning has been taunting police as he evades them. Credit: Facebook/The Real Hunted

Manning, who is 4ft 9ins tall and has a face tattoo, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He was jailed for 18 months in March 2022 after attacking his ex-partner while high on drugs and alcohol and is serving part of his sentence on licence.

Police say Manning, of no fixed address, is believed to have links to Norwich, Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, and Cambridgeshire.

In one video posted at 8.36pm on Friday he can be seen walking past Bury St Edmunds police station, saying: "I shouldn't really be here, should I?"

A spokesman for Norfolk Police would not comment on the Facebook group, adding only: "Dean Manning remains wanted by police."

Anyone who had seen Manning or knows of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

