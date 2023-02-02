Police are appealing for witnesses after a dog attack which left one pet needing surgery.

A man was walking a sausage dog in Great Yarmouth when it was attacked by a "Staffie type" dog.

Police say the attacking dog was on a lead but dragged its owner across St Peter's Road in order to attack the smaller animal.

The attack - just before 6pm on January 7 - left the sausage dog needing an operation.

Police have issued an image of a woman they would like to speak to about the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or can identify the person in the picture should contact PC Debbie Lawson at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 36/2916/23, or email deborah.lawson@norfolk.police.uk.

