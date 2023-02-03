A 70-year-old cleaner has been jailed for stalking a woman more than 40 years younger who he vaguely knew from work.

Reginald Lilley, of Cheyney Court in Orton Malborne, also slashed the tyres of his victim's car while it was in the staff car park.

Lilley's stalking began in March 2020 when he repeatedly called the woman, who was aged in her 20s, for no reason and then turned up at her home unannounced.

Lilley lost his job in January 2022 because of his behaviour.

Then in May, Lilley's victim began her drive home from work when she realised the tyres on her car were punctured.

CCTV from the staff car park at work captured Lilley walking up to her car and damaging her tyres.

The woman paid just over £260 to replace her tyres and Lilley’s behaviour and actions caused her to quit her job.

Lilley was sentenced to one year and four months in jail at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday.

Judge Sean Enright ruled that his behaviour had such a severe impact on his victim that his sentence could not be suspended.

Det Con Kevin Poole said: “Stalking or harassment can leave victims feeling isolated and frightened and can be very scary.

“I hope the sentence imposed, together with the indefinite restraining order, allow the victim to move on from this upsetting period of her life and gives her some closure."

