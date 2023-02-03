A community DJ in his 70s travelled more than 100 miles intending to have sex with a nine-year-old girl and her stepfather, a court heard.

Stephen Dennis, now 72, had taken Viagra and had six pairs of girls' underwear with him when he went to meet the man in a branch of Starbucks - where he was caught in a police sting.

He told the officers: “I knew this was wrong. I will never do it again. It was an impulse.”

Luton Crown Court heard that Dennis had travelled from Sheffield to Bedford - a journey of 130 miles - before parking up at the town's long-stay car park, on his way to meet what he thought was a man called Gary and his young step-daughter Freya.

Dennis of Frederick Drive, Grenoside, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to arranging the commission of a child sex offence, and was jailed for 45 months on Friday.

Prosecutor Andrew Howarth said Dennis first made contact with an undercover police officer who poised as Gary on the Adult Friend Finder website on 1 November last year.

Dennis, who called himself “Naughty Boy 9007”, was told by Gary that he had been abusing her since she was aged seven.

“During the conversations the defendant made it clear he was interested in sexual penetrative activity with the girl and Gary," said the prosecutor.

“The defendant was a DJ on community radio and said he would give them a shout out.”

At one stage Dennis got cold feet and said he would not be coming to Bedford, but he changed his mind and set off on 11 November.

Dennis made full admissions to the police, and the court was told that he was of previous good character.

Defending, Alex Benn said: “He has never been in trouble before. It is clearly a very ugly case.”

He went on: “He has lived a positive life. He was a hard working member of the community. He has consistently volunteered, has been a director of a sailing club and worked for an animal rescue charity.

“He is remorseful and committed to change. He is deeply ashamed about way the way he behaved.”

His lawyer said that Dennis had suffered medical problems and had had a heart attack in 2016.

Jailing him, Judge Alan Blake said Dennis had had a productive work life since 1969 and had contributed to the community in charity work, on community radio and helping at local clubs.

He went on: “What you did in corresponding with the officer using the pseudonym Gary was profoundly distressing and disturbing. It revealed a very dark side to your personality.”

Dennis must register as a Sex Offender and abide by the terms of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life.

