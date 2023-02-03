The family of a four-year-old girl who was killed by their pet dog have described her death as an "unthinkable tragedy".

Alice Stones died at home in Milton Keynes on Tuesday night after being mauled by the animal.

Police were called to Broadlands in the Netherfield area of the city at 5pm on Tuesday, and Alice was pronounced dead at the scene. The dog was destroyed by armed officers.

The community has been in shock since, with tributes building outside the end-of-terrace house and more than 100 people gathering for a vigil in Alice's honour on Wednesday evening.

In an update to a fundraising page to help with funeral costs, a friend said the family thanked " everyone who has donated, shared or sent their condolences during this horrendous time".

They added: "Nothing has gone unnoticed and they are overwhelmed with the love felt by the community during this unthinkable tragedy."

Flowers have been left outside the home where Alice Stones died on Tuesday. Credit: PA

The fundraising page explains that friends and family want to help out with funeral costs in a "desperate time of need" and have already raised £3,000 of their £7,000 target.

It says: "Anything that can be contributed will go towards supporting mum and family getting the help and support necessary in order to make this the most special and beautiful send-off this little princess deserves.

"We greatly appreciate everyone's love and condolences. Please help us in allowing this family the time to grieve during this heartbreaking tragedy.

The breed of the dog is not yet known and police are continuing their investigations. No arrests have been made.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...