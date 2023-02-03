A wanted man who challenged police to catch him with posts on TikTok and Facebook has been arrested.

Just hours before, Dean Manning had posted a photograph captioned "Still out here" on his Facebook page, entitled "The Real Hunted".

Norfolk Police said the 34-year-old had been arrested on Thursday.

He was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Before his arrest, Manning had mocked police officers searching for him by posting videos of him walking past police stations.

On his Facebook group, he challenged the force: " Let the games begin", adding: "Let’s see how long it takes for me to be caught."

He also posted his videos on TikTok, using the account name "Get Shorty 4.9".

The private Facebook group, which references the name of the TV show in which people must outrun a team of professional hunters, got more than 330 members.

Dean Manning posted this picture of himself with the caption "Still out here". Credit: Facebook/The Real Hunted

Manning was jailed for 18 months in March 2022 after attacking his ex-partner while high on drugs and alcohol and had been serving part of his sentence on licence.

Police said Manning, of no fixed address, was believed to have links to Norwich, Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, and Cambridgeshire.

In one video posted at 8.36pm on 27 January he was be seen walking past Bury St Edmunds police station, saying: "I shouldn't really be here, should I?"

