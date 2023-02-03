Gas and air will be reintroduced at a hospital's maternity unit, weeks after it was suspended over fears it was unsafe.

Bosses at Ipswich Hospital said that nitrous oxide - also known as Entonox or gas and air - could be used again now that new ventilation units and a monitoring system were in place.

Last month, residual levels of nitrous oxide in the air of the maternity ward were found to be too high, sparking concerns that exposure could be harmful for staff who are exposed for prolonged periods.

Pregnant patients, who often use gas and air as a pain relief during child birth, told ITV News Anglia they were terrified at the prospect of giving birth without access to the drug.

At Ipswich Hospital, gas and air is administered via a cylinder rather than being piped in. This can leave residue left in the air which means nitrous oxide levels can build up.

Experts said there was no risk to people and babies using the units, but that prolonged exposure to the gas could a risk for staff working in the maternity department.

Gas and air has also been suspended at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow and at Basildon Hospital in Essex.

Dr Giles Thorpe, chief nurse at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs the hospital, thanked people for their "support and patience".

He added: "We are very pleased that we are now able to safely offer nitrous oxide again to women and pregnant people having suspended its use while we put in new ventilation units in all of our delivery suites and rooms at Ipswich Hospital.

"We tested the levels of nitrous oxide in our maternity services following concerns about high levels of nitrous oxide in another maternity department.

"Nitrous oxide is piped at our Colchester maternity unit but it is not piped at Ipswich maternity unit.

"We asked a specialist testing company to check all of our birthing rooms at Ipswich.

"The results showed that there were some elements of concern at Ipswich maternity unit as some samples were above where we would want them to be and above the ‘safe’ levels advised in national guidance.

"There is no concern that using nitrous oxide is harmful to pregnant people, the issue is the residue left in the air after it has been used.

"We needed to improve ventilation in all birthing rooms and the delivery suite at Ipswich and have now done this.

"We are very appreciative of the support and patience of women and pregnant people, and their families, as we worked towards putting these ventilation units in at Ipswich maternity unit."

