A stalker who threatened to release intimate pictures of a woman has been jailed for two and a half years.

Darren Barker, 46, from Guyhirn in west Norfolk, waged a relentless campaign of harassment against the victim lasting nearly a month.

The court heard Barker turned up at the woman's house on numerous occasions and threatened to release a sexual photo of her.

In just one day on 28 June last year he bombarded the woman with eight emails, sent her a Facebook message and twice visited her house.

On one of those occasions, he shouted through her letterbox and asked her to marry him.

Barker sent another email to her the following day, and even more the day after.

On 30 June, the woman was followed by Barker in his van and damaged her wing mirror while he was trying to get her to stop.

The next day, Barker sent the woman a further two emails – one asking her to meet him, or it would be “bad news”. He also followed the woman in her car again, forced her to stop and stole her phone.

Barker was arrested and in interview answered “no comment” to all questions about the criminal damage and contacting the woman on 1 July.

However, in a separate interview relating to the other charges, he admitted the offences.

Barker was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday for offences including threatening to disclose private sexual photographs, theft, criminal damage and nine breaches of a non-molestation order.

In committing the offences Barker had also breached a suspended sentence, meaning 12 weeks was added to his sentence.

Barker was sentenced to a total of two years and seven months in prison and was also handed a 10-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.

Det Con Amanda Pickering said: “The level of harm caused by sharing private sexual photographs should not be underestimated, especially if they are shared by someone you know or trust.

“While this is a rare charge it is very serious, and I hope this case highlights how severely the courts and police take offences of this nature.

“In addition, stalking can be a terrifying experience and leave victims feeling isolated and frightened."

