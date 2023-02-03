A robber who threatened to stab a man and throw him off a railway bridge for ten pounds has been jailed.

Aaron Granger, 36, grabbed the victim - who only had 70p in his pockets - on the bridge in Fletton High Street in Peterborough on the morning of October 2nd.

He put him in a headlock, demanded money and said he would stab him and throw him off the bridge and onto the East Coast Main Line if he didn't cooperate.

When Granger found his victim only had small change in his pockets, he forced him to a nearby cash machine and made him withdraw £10.

Granger, of Pennington, Goldhay was identified from CCTV near the cash machine, arrested and went on to admit the robbery.

He was jailed for 22 months and 14 days at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday.

DC Stefan Karanja said: "The victim was terrified by Granger’s threats and genuinely feared for his safety.

"I’d like to thank the victim for his courage throughout the investigation and the Fletton High Street businesses that provided crucial CCTV.

"I’m pleased Granger was apprehended and has now faced justice.

"We won’t tolerate this kind of behaviour in our county and we will always seek to prosecute those who threaten others and steal from them."

