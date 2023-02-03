Play Brightcove video

Freddie Steward's grandad Gabriel Bliss tells ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward why his grandson was always destined for the top

He's widely regarded as one of the best rugby players in the world, but the meteoric rise of Freddie Steward has come as no surprise to his grandfather Gabriel Bliss.

At one family Christmas in Norfolk, Mr Bliss confidently told a 13-year-old Freddie that he would play for England one day.

At the time, Freddie didn't believe him, but fast forward a decade, and his grandfather has been proven right.

"I actually tried to get a bet on with a betting company of £100 that Freddie would play for England, but nobody would take me on," Mr Bliss, 82, laughed.

"It's unbelievable to have your grandson play for England. Lots of kids want to play for England, but to have your grandson actually do it, it's incredible."

Freddie Steward in action for England against South Africa. Credit: PA

Leicester Tigers full-back Steward 22, has become one of the first names on the team sheet for both club and country and was recently named in the World Rugby Dream Team of the Year.

His brilliance under the high ball in particular has earned him acclaim from pundits around the globe - the kind of handling skills he learnt from his grandfather who played football for Cambridge United as a teenager, including one particular match when he was forced to go in goal.

"We were playing at Luton, the goalkeeper got knocked out, and we didn't have a reserve. So I had to go in goal and we still won the match 3-2," Mr Bliss told ITV News Anglia.

"So, that was the only time I played in goal, I normally played centre-half. I scored several goals. I was a very strong kicker like Freddie is."

A young Freddie Steward during his playing days at Holt Rugby Club in Norfolk. Credit: Family photo

Growing up in Norfolk, Freddie and his two brothers would often play football and rugby with their grandad, and would also help out on the family farm near Wisbech.

Away from the farm, Freddie spent much of his youth playing for local clubs Swaffham and Holt before his talent was spotted by Leicester.

After breaking into the Tigers' first team, it wasn't long before England came calling, and he made his senior debut in July 2021 against the USA at Twickenham.

From that point on he hasn't looked back, and one of his most memorable days in an England shirt came later that year when he played a starring role in a historic victory over the reigning world champions South Africa.

Having just scored a try in a nail-biting 27-26 win over the all-conquering Springboks, Freddie made a beeline for his grandfather in the stands where they shared a tearful embrace.

The photograph of Gabriel and his grandson touched the hearts of the nation. Credit: Family photo

The photograph went viral and was selected as England's image of the year - a picture that now takes pride of place in Mr Bliss' home, along with an impressive collection of newspaper match reports.

"We grabbed hold of each other and it was so emotional," Mr Bliss remembered.

"I had so much pride in him. To think what he did that day, I just became emotional. There were tears in my eyes. He's just such a lovely lad."

Mr Bliss will once again be watching on with pride when Freddie and the rest of his England teammates kick-off their Six Nations campaign against Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday afternoon.

On this occasion, Mr Bliss will be sitting down to watch the game from home live on ITV1, and as usual, will be heading out the following day to get a newspaper to add to his collection - no doubt dreaming that his grandson will once again be dominating the back pages.

