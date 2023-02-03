Mountain rescue teams say they will continue to search Ben Nevis for a missing Cambridgeshire man "weather permitting", a week on from his disappearance.

Harvey Christian, 42, is thought to have set off off from the visitor centre, on the banks of the River Nevis, at around 10.30am on 27 January.

He was hoping to reach the summit of Scotland's highest peak later that day.

Mr Christian, from Peterborough, has not been seen since.

Harvey Christian has been missing since last Friday Credit: Family photo/Police Scotland

His car, a black Vauxhall Crossland X, was found parked in a layby on Glen Nevis - a road in the Fort William area, and searches of the mountain began.

On Friday, Police Scotland confirmed that searches for Mr Christian would continue, but are dependent on the weather which they warned could change rapidly day to day and even hour to hour. Earlier this week, Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team were among those searching for him in what they described as "interesting" conditions.

Rescuers on Ben Nevis attempting to find missing climber Harvey Christian. Credit: Glencoe Mountain Rescue

Posting on Facebook they said: "Very difficult conditions with high winds [and] driving heavy rain making searching incredibly hard."

The group was supporting Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team as well as Police Scotland Mountain Rescue, SARDA rescue dogs and the coastguard helicopter.

Police are urging anyone who has been walking in the area and may have seen him to get in touch.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties?

With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...