A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after police were called to a man who lay dying under his own car.

Emergency services were called to an address in Thumpers in Hemel Hempstead on Wednesday at 8pm, where a man was trapped underneath his own vehicle.

Hertfordshire Police said that despite the best efforts of medics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man from Hatfield is in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Officers have not revealed how the man became trapped underneath his car or the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident, but they are eager to hear from anyone who saw a man on a bike in the area at the time.

Det Sgt John Prendergast, who is leading the investigation, said: "This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.

"We have already conducted extensive enquiries, but would now like to appeal to anyone who may have information that has not yet been in contact with us to please get in touch.

"I would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have seen a man on a bicycle in the area around the time specified.

"Any information, even something that may seem relatively minor or insignificant, could be key to progressing our investigation."

