An injunction banning car cruising in a town where 17 spectators were injured in a crash has been extended for five more years.

The ban was first introduced in Stevenage after drivers veered into bystanders at a car cruising event in Monkswood Way in July 2019.

The injunction, aimed at stopping future cruising events, has been extended until 31 January, 2028, following a hearing at Luton Crown Court.Chief Inspector for Stevenage, Graeme Walsingham, said: “We have been working in partnership with Stevenage Borough Council to make sure we do not see a repeat of the horrific collision that occurred after that cruise event in 2019."

Ch Insp Walsingham, from Hertfordshire Police, added: “As a result of the injunction extension, we continue to have powers to prevent the kind of activity that caused the incident, and we will take swift action against those that ignore this legislation.

"My officers will continue to patrol hot spot locations and deal robustly with those people who flout these new rules.”

The ban means it is illegal to organise, publicise or take part in a car cruise event and those who break the rules can be arrested.

Two men were jailed after pleading guilty to dangerous driving charges following the incident in 2019.

Details of the Power of Arrest and Injunction Orders can be viewed online or in the main reception at Stevenage Borough Council.

