The driver of a convertible walked away uninjured after their car overturned on a country road.

Police tweeted this picture on Saturday afternoon taken near Stansted in Essex to warn others to take care in slippery conditions.

They said the Mazda MX5 ended up upside down and had to be righted by traffic police to clear the road.

Police said it was a 'lucky escape' and the driver 'walked away without a scratch'.

