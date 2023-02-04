Police forensic teams have cordoned off a pub where a man who was found dying in a supermarket car park is thought to have been attacked.

Investigators have been seen going into the Haystack pub in Canvey Island and examining the pavement area outside.

They have been taking photos and measurements at the scene.

Forensic teams have cordoned off the area outside the Haystack pub Credit: ITV Anglia

The man in his 40s was found in the Iceland car park in Furtherwick Road at around 1.45am on Saturday.

He died despite the efforts of emergency services.

Detectives believe he was assaulted near The Haystack pub a short time earlier.

Cordons remain in Furtherwick Road and Long Road and officers from Essex Police have warned access to the centre of Canvey will be disrupted throughout the day.

