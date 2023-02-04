Police have issued a warning to drivers of keyless cars after five Range Rovers and a Mercedes were stolen from one rural area in the space of a month.

Suffolk Police said the high value cars were taken from driveways in villages across the county.

Range Rover Sports were taken from Stratford St Andrew near Saxmundham and Nayland on the Essex/Suffolk border.

Range Rovers were stolen from Kettleburgh near Woodbridge and Barham near Ipswich and a Range Rover Vogue was taken from Yoxford near Saxmundham.

A Mercedes S350 was taken from a driveway in Gazeley near Newmarket and a Honda CRV from Sibton near Saxmundham.

The thefts started on the 7 January and the latest car was taken on Thursday.

Police are urging owners with keyless cars to take extra safety precautions to protect their cars.

Thieves can use a transmitter to boost the signal from the real key, unlock the car and drive it away.

Police have issued a list of the stolen vehicles:

Range Rover Sport, registration number EK11LLF, stolen from Stratford St Andrew between 4pm on Saturday 7 January and 8.20am on Sunday 8 January. Crime reference 37/1508/23

Range Rover Sport, registration R1XYO, taken Monday 9 January, at around 2.30am, a grey Range Rover Sport, registration number R1XYO, stolen from a driveway in Gravel Hill, Nayland. Crime reference 37/1555/23.

Range Rover, registration V2LLF, stolen from Rectory Road, Kettleburgh between 12.55am and 1.16am on Sunday 15 January. Crime reference 37/2702/23.

Grey Mercedes S350 registration BM19XOD taken from Rectory Street, Gazeley, between 11.59 on Thursday 19 January and 8am on Friday 20 January. Crime reference 37/3808/23.

black Range Rover, registration A19BKP, stolen from Norwich Road, Barham at around 3.10am on Wednesday 25 January. Crime reference 37/4732/23.

A white Honda CRV, registration EU16TXA, taken from Hollow Lane, Sibton, between 8pm on Wednesday 1 February and 11am on Thursday 2 February. CAD 166 of 2 February 2023.

A green Range Rover Vogue, registration GJ55WHO, taken from Grove Park, Yoxford between 9pm and 9.50pm on Thursday 2 February. Crime reference 37/6618/23.

For more details on how to protect your car you can go to Suffolk Police's A - Z of crime prevention and go to Keyless car and van theft.

