Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dying in the carpark of an Iceland store.

The man in his 40s was found in the carpark of the shop in Canvey Island in the early hours of today.

Police said they were called at 1.45am to the car park in Furtherwick Road. It's thought the man was attacked near the Haystack pub just a short distance away.

Emergency services were called but the man died at the scene.

An area of the island including Furtherwick Road and Long Road has been cordoned off while police investigate and they are warning there will be disruption in the centre of Canvey all day.

Detective Chief Inspector Greg Wood, who is leading the investigation, said: “I want to extend my condolences to the family of the man who has died.

“There is a team of officers and staff working hard to establish what happened to him and we are starting to build a picture of the circumstances around the assault.

“If you saw what happened, or have any other information about the assault then I need you to contact us.”

Police say anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage should get in touch quoting incident 124 of 4 February.

