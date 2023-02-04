The detective leading the investigation into the murder of a man found dying in a supermarket car park has said he thinks it was a targeted attack.

A man in his 40s died in Canvey Island after being found seriously injured in the car park of Iceland in Furtherwick Road shortly before 1.45am today.

Detective Chief Inspector Greg Wood said the investigation was progressing well and he did not think there was a risk to the wider public.

He said: “We believe those involved had been inside The Haystack pub earlier in the evening.

“I believe that someone who was in the pub or lives locally local will know the identity of those responsible and I urge anyone to contact us or Crimestoppers with the information they have."

“At this stage I believe the assault was a targeted attack and this incident does not post a threat to the wider public."

Police will remain at the scene for the rest of today and into tomorrow but said they hope to reduce the size of the cordon soon.

Det Chief Inspector Wood said: "I know this has caused disruption to the centre of Canvey today but it has been to allow essential work to take place and I want to thank the public for their patience and understanding."

Police said anyone with information should get in touch quoting incident 124 of 4 February.

