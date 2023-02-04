Two political big hitters and football rivals have put aside their differences to highlight an environmental campaign.

Alistair Campbell and Ed Balls arrived at the Norwich City stadium on a tandem together to help kick off Green Football Weekend.

Mr Campbell, who supports Championship leaders Burnley, joined Mr Balls at Carrow Road to watch his team take on Norwich.

The pair biked from their hotel to highlight the campaign to make football greener.

They worked together in Tony Blair's Labour government in which Mr Campbell was director of communications and Mr Balls a senior minister. They have both gone on to have high-profile careers outside politics.

Supporters are being encouraged to be more climate friendly - from eating a veggie meal to turning the thermostat down one degree or taking a shorter shower.

They can choose their activities and register their goals at greenfootballweekend.com.

Mr Campbell and Mr Balls judged a sustainable children's baking competition before watching the game.

Green Football Weekend (Feb 3rd to 5th) has mobilised supporters around the country, and the event reaches a crescendo this weekend when clubs across the leagues will put on greener games.

Clubs are already battling it out for the coveted Green Football Cup, but unlike other tournaments, it’s fan action that will decide who takes it home.

Alistair Campbell and Ed Balls outside Carrow Road Credit: Rob Cole/Green Football Weekend

