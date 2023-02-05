Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was robbed by two teenagers with a knife in a busy park.

The incident happened in Chalkwell Park in Westcliff at around 2.30pm yesterday.

Essex Police said the boy was with a friend when they were approached by two teenage boys who demanded money.

The victim reported seeing a knife in the pocket of one and he handed over a small amount of cash.

One of the teenagers was wearing a balaclava covering his face. He was described as white, aged 14 or 15, 5ft 8ins and wearing a black tracksuit with red stripes.

The second teenager is described as white, 5ft 6ins or 5ft 7ins tall, slim, with curly brown or black hair.

A police spokesman said: "We know this incident is likely to cause concern and additional high visibility patrols have been taking place in the area since the incident took place.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us quoting the crime reference number 42/20963/23.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...