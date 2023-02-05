A family escaped uninjured after fire tore through a house in Stevenage.

Smoke was seen pouring from the home on Sunday morning in pictures posted by crews who attended the incident.

The inside of the two-storey house was left blackened by smoke and fire crews posted pictures of ruined possessions piled up inside.

A spokesperson for Blue Watch from Stevenage said: "A very challenging incident this morning, my breathing apparatus teams demonstrating that realistic training really pays off. Thank you to ALL crews for their hard work to bring this incident to a swift conclusion."

Hertfordshire Fire Service said everyone got out safely and there were no injuries.

Ruined possessions were piled up in the smoke-damaged home Credit: Blue Watch, Stevenage/Herts Fire and Rescue

