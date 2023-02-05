Traffic police have highlighted the 'unbelievable' moment they saw five bikers together hitting speeds of up to 127mph.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing took to twitter after stopping the bikers on the A14 dual carriageway near Newmarket.

The officer tweeted: "I heard them coming before I saw them, and was shocked when there were five bikes in a group all travelling at the same speed!"He added: "Words escaped me when I had to speak with the rider who was travelling at 127mph."Police described the behaviour as "a death waiting to happen on our roads."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...