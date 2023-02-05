Fire crews are tackling a large fire in a farm warehouse which has closed a main road in Bedfordshire.

Crews were called to the burning building near Beadlow Manor at 4.20am on the A507 between Clophill and Beadlow.

Crews from Shefford, Biggleswade, Kempston, Bedford and Toddington are fighting the flames.

Firefighters have been using hose reels, thermal imaging cameras, and an aerial platform.

Police have closed the A507 between Clophill and Shefford and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

