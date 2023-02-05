The detective leading the investigation into the murder of a man found dying in a supermarket car park has said he thinks it was a targeted attack.

A man in his 40s died in Canvey Island after being found seriously injured in the car park of Iceland in Furtherwick Road shortly before 1.45am today.

Detective Chief Inspector Greg Wood said the investigation was progressing well and he did not think there was a risk to the wider public.

Meanwhile detectives investigating the murder have set up a special portal through which the public can submit information.

Det Ch Insp Wood said: “We have had a number of witnesses and people with information contact us and I want to thank them for coming forward.

“I still need anyone who saw something or has any information about what happened who hasn’t yet spoken to us to call us."

Police have been in the area all weekend Credit: Essex Police

Police think those involved had been inside The Haystack pub earlier in the evening and Det Ch Insp Wood thinks someone knows who they are.

“I believe that someone who was in the pub or lives locally local will know the identity of those responsible and I urge anyone to contact us or Crimestoppers with the information they have."

“At this stage I believe the assault was a targeted attack and this incident does not post a threat to the wider public."

Police will remain at the scene today. They thanked the public for their patience and understanding.

