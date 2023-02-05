Police are appealing for help to trace a teenage boyfriend and girlfriend who have gone missing together.

Officers said Aston Charlton, 15, from Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds, was last seen yesterday leaving his girlfriend's house in Stowupland near Stowmarket at around 3pm.

Twenty minutes later his girlfriend Connie Calaby, also 15, left the house in Collumbyn Close to look for him.

Both have been missing since then and police said they were "extremely concerned" for the pair.

Aston was wearing a black tracksuit and carrying a black Nike rucksack. Police said his intentions were unknown when he left the house.

Connie is described as 5ft 5ins tall, slim with dark brown hair.

A police spokesman said: "We are asking anyone who has seen Connie or Aston or who has any information on where they may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...