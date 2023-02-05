A man in his 60s has died after his van crashed into a tree early this morning.

The crash happened just before 5.30 this morning at Hainford near Norwich.

Norfolk Police said the man's silver Vauxhall Combo van struck a tree on the B1354 at Old Church Road near the junction with Buxton Road.

He died at the scene but no-one else was injured.

Norfolk Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward as they try to work out what happened.

Anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage should contact Sgt Jordan Pokorny at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 50 of 5 February 2023. They can also email: Jordan.pokorny@norfolk.police.uk.

