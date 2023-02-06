Police have appealed for information after schoolboys were shouted at and punched by a man in a balaclava.

The assault happened outside a church near the SET Beccles School in Suffolk at around 8.15am on Thursday.

Suffolk Police said the boys were walking to school when a male driver stopped his white VW car on Rigbourne Hill near a Premier store.

He then threatened the boys by St Luke's Church and drove off, before returning a few minutes later with a man in a balaclava in the passenger seat.

The man in the balaclava got out and shouted at the group, then punched several of the boys.

Police believe the attack is linked to another similar recent incident on 30 January at around 8.25am.

On that occasion, the driver of a white VW car revved the engine and drove at speed at a boy crossing the road in Castle Hill, narrowly missing him.

Suffolk Police have appealed for information and the crime reference for the assault is 37/6485/23. The reference for the 30 January incident is 37/6467/23.

