Police are appealing for witnesses after two girls reported being approached by a man who tried to lure them away in separate incidents.

Both happened in the village of Stowupland near Stowmarket in Suffolk last week.

Suffolk Police said that a man with a van approached a 10-year-old girl in Reeds Way on Wednesday, and beckoned to her.

She refused and continued to walk to meet her mum and friend at school.

The following day a 13-year-old girl was walking in Church Road when a man shouted "Come with me" at her.

This victim described the man as being 6ft tall, of average build with black short hair.

He was wearing jeans, black shoes and a black coat.

Officers said they had not confirmed that the man in both incidents was the same person, but they have confirmed they are linking the two incidents.

Police patrols have been carried out in the area and officers are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

