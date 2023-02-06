A voyeur who preyed on dozens of women by filming up their skirts as they shopped in supermarkets has been spared jail.

Colin Hitch put his mobile phone in his shopping basket as he visited the shops, walking close enough to his victims that he could film under their dresses.

He was caught after one of his victims twice noticed the 57-year-old from Hertfordshire standing too close to her, and bumping his basket into her legs.

After noticing the phone in his basket, she reported the incident to the store manager at the Tesco superstore in Baldock and the police were called. When the shop's CCTV was checked, revealing that Hitch had targeted three other more that day.

Hitch, of Bovingdon in Hertfordshire, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court to 39 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, after admitting offences under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

He admitted five offences of recording an image or operating equipment under clothing to observe another without consent, and one count of voyeurism by recording a private act.

When Hitch was arrested at home, police found digital devices containing 980 video clips - most of upskirting.

Another video showed a woman in a bathroom undressing and getting into a shower.

Hitch admitted recording the videos without the consent of the women when he was interviewed by detectives.

Police were able to identify a further 22 victims of upskirting, and said many of the offences had taken place in supermarkets in Hemel Hempstead.

Those 22 further offences were also taken into consideration by the court.

Hitch, who had been on remand for the past seven months, was also given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Det Con Rebecca Hargrave said: “Hitch collected hundreds of images of women on his phone – each one a violation of that person. Many of these women remain unidentified as they likely were unaware of his actions.

"Had they known however, I am sure they would have felt demeaned, intruded upon, and even humiliated.

“Hitch said he knew what he had done was wrong, but despite this continued without any consideration for the women he targeted. We will not tolerate these kinds of offences that target women going about their lives, where they have a right to feel safe and free from this kind of intrusion.”

