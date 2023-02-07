Police investigating the murder of a man found dying in a supermarket car park have appealed for people at a local pub on the night to come forward.

A man in his 40s died in Canvey Island after being found with serious injuries in the Iceland car park in Furtherwick Road just before 1.45am on Saturday.

Police believe the attack was targeted and suspect those responsible visited The Haystack pub earlier in the evening.

Essex Police have issued a fresh appeal to anyone who visited the pub on Friday night to come forward.

Det Insp Kev Hughes is leading the investigation and said: “The Haystack pub was busy on Friday night into Saturday morning and I am confident there are lots of people who have information that can help our investigation who we’ve not yet been able to identify and speak to.

“There are people who were in the pub before the assault and people who had gone outside at the time of the incident.

Police outside the Haystack pub in Canvey Island. Credit: ITV News Anglia

“If you were there and you have not yet spoken to us, I need you contact my team.

“The information you have could be really important to our investigation.

“Our priority and our focus is to bring those responsible for this fatal assault to justice.

“That’s what we’re interested in and that’s what we want information on.

“If you don’t feel comfortable speaking to us then please contact Crimestoppers, where you can report information and stay 100 percent anonymous.”

Det Insp Hughes confirmed that the cordon at the scene had been stood down.

Anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident has been urged to contact Essex Police. A special portal has been set up through which information can be reported.

