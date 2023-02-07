A knifepoint robbery at his home has left cyclist Mark Cavendish fearing for his family's safety while he is away racing, a court heard.

The rider and his wife Peta were held up in a terrifying night-time raid at their home in Ongar, Essex, as their three-year-old child was in bed, prosecutors said.

Two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, were among the items taken in the raid at around 2.30am on 27 November 2021.

Romario Henry, 31, of Lewisham, south-east London, was convicted of two counts of robbery at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Ali Sesay, 28, of Holding Street, Rainham, Kent, admitted two counts of robbery at an earlier hearing.

In statements read to the court during a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Cavendish said the psychological trauma of the robbery had left him afraid for his family, and pushed his recovery from injury back.

"The idea of it happening to anyone else is horrifying," Cavendish told Chelmsford Crown Court in a statement.

The two watches stolen from the Cavendish home were worth a total of £700,000 Credit: Essex Police

The trial was previously told that Sesay's DNA was found on Mrs Cavendish’s phone, which was taken and found outside the property.

Mrs Cavendish had told jurors she had heard a noise that woke her in the night and went downstairs to investigate.

She said she could see “men’s figures in balaclavas, and they were running towards the bottom of the stairs".

She said that she ran back to the bedroom shouting “get back” or “get in” to her husband, who was unable to activate a panic alarm.

She told the trial that one of the intruders “dragged” Cavendish “from his feet and started punching him”.

Mrs Cavendish said that at the time her husband had been “out of hospital for four days maybe” following a cycling crash which left him with three broken ribs and a tear to his left lung.

