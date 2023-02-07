British shot put champion Sophie McKinna has urged thieves to return her training equipment - after it was stolen with less than two weeks to go before the British Championships.

McKinna, from Gorleston in Norfolk, has several shot-put titles, including a world championship under her belt.

On Monday thieves broke into her locked car outside her home in Bradwell and stole her training bag, complete with two shot-puts - weighing 4kg (8.8lbs) each - and her throwing shoes.

"It's mindless theft," the Olympian told ITV News Anglia.

"One of the shot puts was custom made but they have no value to anyone else - not even scrap metal value, as they are plain steel."

McKinna said there had been several break-ins in her area. Credit: PA

McKinna, who works for Norfolk Police, is currently training for the British Championships due to be held in Birmingham on the 18-19 February.

Without her throwing shoes, she said her preparations had been sent into disarray.

"I'm going to have to try and break in another pair of throwing shoes in less than two weeks and it normally takes ages," she said.

As well as her training equipment, thieves also stole an Apple watch and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses from her car, in the midnight break-in.

But it is the equipment that she holds most dear.

"I just want them back," she said.

"If you have them, just take them to a police station or even drop them in my back garden - you know where you've taken them from. I don't care, I just want them back."

