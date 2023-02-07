Play Brightcove video

Local residents Peter Watson and Tony Weymouth

Part of a seaside town has been cordoned off after the discovery of an unexploded device.

A 400-metre perimeter has been set up in Great Yarmouth in Norfolk after the item was found at about 11.30am by a contractor working on construction of a new bridge.

People within the cordon have been advised to leave their homes and businesses while bomb disposal experts work on the device.

It was discovered during dredging work in the River Yare at Bollard Quay close to the junction with Boundary Road, as part of works for the third river crossing in the town.

The device was discovered during dredging works. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Norfolk police have also closed the following roads:

Southtown Road – closed from its junction with Tollgate Road all the way to Beccles Road;

Litchfield Road, off Southtown Road, is partially closed;

Williams Adam Way, off Southtown Road, is closed;

Boundary Road, off Southtown Road, is partially closed;

Tollgate Road, off Southtown Road, is closed.

Officers are asking pedestrians and motorists to avoid the area.

The explosion ordnance device team was at the scene, said police at 3.30pm.

Police have advised people living within the cordon to leave their homes and businesses. Credit: ITV News Anglia

