A coroner presiding over the inquest into Archie Battersbee's death has concluded the 12-year-old died accidentally.

The youngster from Southend died on 6 August, four months after he suffered a brain injury at home when he was found unconscious with a ligature around his neck.

His family fought a lengthy legal battle in an attempted to keep his life support on, disputing doctors' assessments that he was "brain-stem dead".

On Wednesday a two-day inquest in Essex concluded, with senior coroner Lincoln Brookes recording a conclusion of accidental death.

Questions had been raised about messages which reflected the youngster's "very low mood" in the days before he was injured, the possibility that he was taking part in an online challenge, and that he was being bullied at school.

Mr Brookes said: “It seems to me while there were periods of low mood, in the days preceding, I haven’t received any evidence showing that.

"He had plans for later that day and big plans coming up for his first MMA [mixed martial arts] fight.

"I’ll make it plain now: it is my view it is an accident.

“This was an accident that went wrong. Either a prank to shock his mother [and/or] just experimenting to see what it was like to do this.

"It went wrong very quickly, and very badly."

The court had earlier heard from Archie's mother Hollie Dance, who said she believed her son's death was accidental, and his father Paul Battersbee, who said he "couldn't accept" that his son would have intended to take his own life.

Archie's brother and sister also told the coroner that they had seen no evidence of his low mood in the days before he suffered his fatal injury.

More follows.

Archie Battersbee with his mother Hollie Dance Credit: Family photo

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...