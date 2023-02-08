Police are trying to find the owners of two brown spaniels - suspected to have been stolen - which were found when they stopped a van.

Officers stopped a white Ford Transit tipper van that was towing a caravan on Newmarket High Street on Saturday.

While talking to the driver and passenger, they spotted the two dogs in a wooden box in the rear of the bed of the vehicle.

They scanned them for microchips and discovered one was registered as having been stolen from Yorkshire, potentially from the Doncaster area.

The dogs with PC Burton from Suffolk Police Credit: Suffolk Police

The dogs, named Bramble and Bella, have now been seized by the police and the man and woman in the van, aged 24 and 22 respectively, have been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Both were taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning and have been released under investigation.

Police are now appealing for help to identify the owners of the dogs.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime number 37/6966/23.

