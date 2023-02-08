The dog which mauled to death a four-year-old girl in her back garden was not a banned breed, police have revealed.

Officers could not offer further details on the type of dog which killed Alice Stones at her home in Milton Keynes last week, saying that "further testing" was required.

The animal was "humanely destroyed" at the scene by armed officers, after neighbours reported hearing screaming and gunshots.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "There has also been a large amount of speculation around the breed of the dog.

"Although we are not in a position to confirm the exact breed of the dog due to the requirement for further testing, we are able to confirm that the dog is not a banned breed."

Alice lived at a property in Broadlands in the Netherfield area of the city, where police were called just after 5pm on 31 January.

Tributes were laid at the house Credit: PA

Her death prompted an outpouring of grief from the community, with many people leaving cards, toys and flowers outside the home where she died.

Counsellors went door to door to offer support to people who were not able to join the community, and a vigil in Alice's memory saw more than 100 people turn out.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know