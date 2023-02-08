A driver was stopped by police for eating soup while at the wheel.

Bedfordshire Road Policing officers spotted the driver on the A421 in Bedford, eating soup from a bowl with a spoon.

Officers said the motorist was driving at 50mph with no hands on the steering wheel.

Police tweeted a photograph of the hungry driver and said they had stopped other 'fast food eaters' on the same day.

According to rule 160 of the Highway Code, a driver must: "drive or ride with both hands on the wheel or handlebars where possible."

Although eating behind the wheel is not illegal, police can prosecute you for careless driving if snacking causes you to become distracted and lose control of your vehicle.

The offence carries a fine of £100 and three penalty points on your licence.

In more serious cases, it can attract a maximum £5,000 fine, up to nine penalty points and even a court-imposed driving ban.

