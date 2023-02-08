Play Brightcove video

Drone footage shows the preparations being made by bomb disposal teams

Aerial footage has revealed how army experts are creating a huge sand wall around a Second World War bomb ahead of a controlled explosion in a seaside town.

A 400-metre perimeter has been set up in Great Yarmouth after the device was found on Tuesday by a contractor working on construction of a new river crossing.

Police declared a major incident on Tuesday night and families have spent the night in rest centres as bomb disposal teams continue their work.

From late on Tuesday afternoon, bomb disposal teams have been building thick sand-filled defences around the device, with a narrow entry way for experts to get in and out.

The unexploded device clearly visible from the skies on Tuesday. Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography.

The bomb was discovered during dredging work in the River Yare at Bollard Quay close to the junction with Boundary Road, as part of works for the third river crossing in the town.

Brett Day, who lives opposite where the bomb was found, told ITV News Anglia that he initially chose to stay home on Tuesday but has now been told he must vacate his property.

Brett Day lives opposite to where the bomb was discovered. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"I've had no choice but to leave now but they're hoping for it to be done today from what they say," he said.

"Luckily I've got a family member not far away so I can stay there. There's a lot of elderly people live right next to me so I feel sorry for them because they're going to have to be in these holding centres."

People living within the cordon have been offered shelter at rest centres as work continues on safely detonating the device.

