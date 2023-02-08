Families in a seaside town have spent the night in rest centres as bomb disposal teams work to safely defuse an unexploded device discovered near their homes.

A 400-metre perimeter has been set up in Great Yarmouth in Norfolk after the Second World War device was found at about 11.30am on Tuesday by a contractor working on construction of a new river crossing in the town.

Shortly before 11pm, Norfolk Police declared a major incident.

Among those to spend the night away from their homes were Tom Coulson, his partner Lisa Hartman and their five children - including one-year-old Callum - who stayed at the St George's Theatre rest centre in the town.

"We had just finished dinner when we got a knock on the door," he told ITV News Anglia.

"[I thought] Needs must - I thought it was best to be safe than sorry and come here just in case.

"[The kids] slept most of the night. I basically sat in a chair or in the car. Hopefully we'll get back to our house today."

The cordon has now been extended to 400 metres. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Camp beds have been set up at the theatre and sandwiches delivered to feed families.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is warning residents that disruption will continue on Wednesday with the cordon expected to remain in place for another 24 hours.

The bomb was discovered during dredging work in the River Yare at Bollard Quay close to the junction with Boundary Road, as part of works for the third river crossing in the town.

People within the cordon were "strongly advised" to leave while bomb disposal experts work on the device.

Two rest centres have been set up so that people who cannot stay with family and friends can seek refuge at St George's Theatre in King Street, or MESH Shrublands Youth Centre in Gorleston.

The device was discovered during dredging works. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Norfolk Police have also shut the following roads

Southtown Road – closed from its junction with Tollgate Road all the way to Beccles Road;

Litchfield Road, off Southtown Road, is partially closed;

Williams Adam Way, off Southtown Road, is closed;

Boundary Road, off Southtown Road, is partially closed;

Tollgate Road, off Southtown Road, is closed.

Officers are asking pedestrians and motorists to avoid the area.

An emergency helpline - 01493 330369 - has been set up for people who need help with evacuation from the exclusion zone.

Police have advised people living within the cordon to leave their homes and businesses. Credit: ITV News Anglia

