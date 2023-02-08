A killer who claimed he accidentally shot a drug dealer in the head has been found guilty of murder.

Mihai Dobre, 29, was shot in the back of the head on a housing estate just after midnight on 13 April in Crabtree in the Paston area of the city.

Peterborough Crown Court heard Dobre sat in a car with his partner as he was about to deliver class A drugs.

Lewis Hutchinson, 29, and Christopher Pycroft, 40, approached the car but, thinking he was about to be robbed, Dobre tried to drive off.

Hutchinson shot through the rear driver’s side window, hitting Mr Dobre in the head.

But on the night of the killing, Hutchinson claimed he was holding the gun for someone else and somehow the trigger went off - telling the jury he was "devastated".

A firearms expert told the court it took three to four ounces of force to pull a trigger – in comparison to about two to flick a light switch – therefore it being near impossible for the trigger to have gone off on its own.

KC Stuart Trimmer, prosecuting, said: “He had many opportunities to tell the truth about what happened – or his version of events – which he didn’t, because he made it up.“

Lewis Hutchinson will be sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

After deliberating for a day-and-a-half, a jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict for murder and a majority verdict of guilty for conspiracy to commit robbery.

Pycroft, who previously admitted conspiracy to commit robbery, is due to be sentenced on a date to be set.

Det Insp Richard Stott said: “This is a tragic case where a father, son and partner has lost his life after getting involved in supplying drugs.

"Given the evidence against him, Hutchinson had no choice but to admit he was there that night and that he was responsible for the killing, but he lied when first questioned, and then lied again trying to claim he was not part of the planned robbery and stating the gun went off by accident as he held it momentarily for another person.

"He stated he couldn’t recall if he pulled the trigger and had no intention to seriously harm or kill Mr Dobre.

"I am pleased the jury could see through these lies and we have managed to get justice for Mr Dobre, his wife and two young children who he has left behind."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...