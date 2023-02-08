Murder investigation launched after fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Great Yarmouth.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Wellington Road shortly after 12.40pm today (Wednesday 8 February).

Officers said a man with serious injuries was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial enquiries suggest the disturbance started on St Peters Road.

Detective Inspector Dave McCormack said: "A number of police resources, including armed units, were deployed to the scene.

"A murder investigation has been launched and we are in the early stages of our enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.”

Police have cordoned off the scene in Wellington Road while enquiries are carried out.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 176.

Police have launched a murder investigation in Great Yarmouth. Credit: ITV News Anglia

