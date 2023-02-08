Staff at the only ambulance trust not to have been on strike will now walk out in a dispute over pay.

Almost 1,000 ambulance workers have voted to strike across the East of England.

It is the first time in the most recent round of industrial action nationwide that East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) staff have voted to strike.

The GMB union said of its members at the EEAST who took part in a ballot, 86% said yes to the strike action.

The trust covers Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

A date for the strike action has yet to be decided.

Lola McEvoy, GMB Organiser, said: "East of England was the only ambulance trust in the country not to have been on strike – that will now change.

“As industrial action spreads to all corners of England, the Scottish and Welsh Governments have begun constructive talks with the GMB Union and seen walk outs suspended.

“Ministers in England don't seem to want to listen, leaving NHS workers and the English public being treated like second class citizens.

"It's simple - talk pay now and make a decent offer for this year. Our members and the public are waiting."

EEAST was the last remaining trust in England and Wales not to have been affected by strike action.

The trust has 4,000 staff and 800 volunteers, according to the most recent Care Quality Commission report.

Paramedics, emergency medical technicians, call handlers and other staff are now set to walk out in the region.

Ambulance workers across large parts of England and Wales have taken strike action in recent weeks and another walkout is planned on Friday by members of Unison.

Physiotherapists in England are also on strike on Thursday.

This story is being updated