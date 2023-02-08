Police investigating the murder of a man found dying in a supermarket car park have arrested three people on suspicion of murder.

A man in his 40s died in Canvey Island after being found with serious injuries in the Iceland car park in Furtherwick Road just before 1.45am on Saturday.

A 24-year-old man from Croydon, a 28 year-old man from Beckton, and a 58 year-old man of no fixed address, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are all in custody.

Det Insp Kev Hughes said: “Our investigation continues to make good progress, but I still need people with information to come forward.

“In particular I need anyone who was in The Haystack pub on Friday night into Saturday morning, who hasn’t already spoken to us, to come forward.

“There were people in the pub before the assault took place and some who had gone outside at the time it happened.

Police outside the Haystack pub in Canvey Island. Credit: ITV News Anglia

“Our priority is to establish all the information we can about the fatal assault - that is what we’re interested in."

Anyone with information should call police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously or through the special portal set up for the purpose.

