Police are appealing for witnesses after a badger died from injuries it suffered when it was snared.

The animal was found with the snare around its face in a Northamptonshire field by a member of the public on 1 February, but ran off before it could be helped.

The walker alerted police and officers from the rural crime team searched the area behind Glebe Lane in Great Houghton, finding more evidence of snares.

The Northamptonshire Badger Group found the animal three days later and took it to the vet, but it died from its injuries.

Rural Crime Officer PC Chloe Gillies said: “The badger was still alive and suffering severely from having this snare wrapped around its mouth. It was rushed to the vets where sadly it could not be saved.

“It is an offence under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992 to injure or kill a badger and the suffering that this poor animal went through was just horrific.

“We do not know where the badger was snared, however we believe it may have been in the woodland area between the Brackmills Industrial Estate and Great Houghton and we would ask anyone who may have seen a snare set or someone acting suspiciously near badger setts to please contact us.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

