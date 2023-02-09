Play Brightcove video

Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell

Army experts working on a Second World War bomb have discovered it is sitting on top of gas pipes - forcing them to delay their plans to safely detonate it.

Large parts of Great Yarmouth in Norfolk have been evacuated since the discovery on Tuesday of the 250kg, metre-long device.

Bomb disposal teams have since built huge blast barriers out of sandbags around the bomb, after which they were due to begin the next phase of the operation - cutting into the outer casing, which could take up to 12 hours.

But on Thursday, Supt Nathan Clark said that the team's preparations had revealed the controlled explosion could damage vital infrastructure.

"The blast has still got to go somewhere and they've done the calculations," he told the BBC.

"And what they've discovered is that that could cause damage to two gas mains pipes which are under the ground in close proximity to the device.

"Gas pipes, the outer walls of the sea defences - that's all got to be factored in and what they've discovered is that it could cause some real serious damage."

Supt Nathan Clark said the blast could cause "some real serious damage". Credit: ITV News Anglia

He said that further work was taking place and that the detonation could be postponed until that was completed.

Police had asked people to evacuate their homes and businesses, warning that there was a "real possibility" the bomb could explode.

They said anyone remaining within the 200m inner cordon around the site at Bollard Quay could suffer shrapnel injuries, and buildings could be damaged.

The bomb was found by a contractor working on the construction of a new river crossing late on Tuesday morning.

A major incident was declared by Norfolk's emergency services later that night, and rest centres set up for families asked to leave their homes.

He said bomb disposal teams would have to cut the bomb in order to do a safe controlled detonation, and had been building defences around the bomb.

"It's not often we find something of this magnitude right in the middle of our town, right in the middle of our community. This is unprecedented," he added.

How will army bomb disposal teams will detonate the Great Yarmouth bomb?

They have built a blast barrier barrier - to minimise the impact of any explosion - around the 250kg bomb since it was discovered on Tuesday;

Experts will then cut into the bomb which could take up to 12 hours before carrying out a controlled explosion;

If this is successful, the remainder of the bomb will be moved out to sea for a further controlled explosion.

An emergency helpline - 01493 330369 - has been set up for people who need help with evacuation from the exclusion zone.

