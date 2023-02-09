The family of a man who was found dying in a supermarket car park after being assaulted have described him as a “devoted and caring father”.

Matt Portwood, 42, was found injured in the car park to Iceland in Canvey Island in Essex in the early hours of Saturday morning, and later died.

In a statement his family said: “Matt leaves behind his two young children who he adored greatly.

"He was a devoted and caring father to his children, and there was nothing he wouldn’t do for his children.

“Matt had a love for music, in particular his bass guitar. He also had a love for football, supporting local teams. He was a talented drawer, a talent that he would explore with his children.

Police outside the Haystack pub in Canvey Island. Credit: ITV News Anglia

They added that he was a "well-known and loved member of the community in Canvey".

“Matt will be truly missed by his family, friends and all that knew him. He will forever be in our hearts,” they said.

Three men - a 24-year-old man from Croydon, a 28-year-old man from Beckton, and a 58-year-old man of no fixed address – have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Police are continuing to appeal for information on 101 or through an online portal.

