A drink-driver who caused a head-on crash which killed one man and left three seriously injured while three-times over the limit has been jailed for eight years.

Tomasz Zylinski, 48, had been driving his Mercedes Vito along the A47 near to Thorney Toll in Cambridgeshire when he ploughed into a Mercedes A35 at about 11.50pm on 11 June last year.

The Mercedes was being driven by Shahrose Nawaz, 29, from Crawley, West Sussex, who died at the scene.

The front passenger, aged 36, spent several weeks in an induced coma after suffering a ruptured aorta and two rear passengers, in their early 20s, sustained serious injuries.

In the moments after the crash, Zylinski, of Chapel Street, March, tried to restart his engine and was described by a witness as “stinking of alcohol”.

He failed a breath test, providing a reading of 110 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath – more than three times the legal limit of 35 micrograms.

Police found that Zylinski had been driving towards Wisbech when he veered into the oncoming carriageway, causing the fatal crash.

Witnesses recalled seeing him perform a U-turn on the A47 and almost veer into the path of an oncoming lorry.

At Cambridge Crown Court, Zylinski pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving a vehicle while above legal limit.

He was jailed and disqualified from driving for eight years and 64 months and ordered to undergo an extended driving test when his ban comes to an end.

Det Con Niall Hamshere said: “Yet another life is lost due to a drink-driver. This horrifying case has brought so much heartache to the victims and their families.

“Zylinski knew he had consumed alcohol but selfishly had no regard for the safety of others.

“Drink driving is illegal, dangerous and truly ruins lives.

"People can help us make the roads of Cambridgeshire safer for everyone by confidentially reporting others they suspect of driving while under the influence.”

