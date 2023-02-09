Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a truck.

Emergency services were called to the A10 in Cambridgeshire at 11.15pm on Wednesday.

Police had been called to reports that a DAF truck travelling south, close to the A14 Milton Junction, was involved in a crash with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured and remained at the scene.

The A10 was closed in both directions and police warned it was likely to remain closed for some time.

Sgt Ian Leeson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “A man has lost his life and I am appealing for the public’s help in trying to piece together what has happened.

“As well as witnesses and dashcam footage of the collision, I would also like to hear from anyone who drove along the A10 in the hour leading up to the collision and may have seen the pedestrian.”

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...