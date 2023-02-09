British shot put champion Sophie McKinna has praised "the power of community" after her stolen training equipment was returned.

McKinna, from Gorleston in Norfolk, had appealed after thieves broke into her locked car outside her home and stole her training bag, complete with two shot puts - weighing 4kg (8.8lbs) each - and her throwing shoes.

The vital equipment was stolen less than two weeks before she is due to compete in the British Championships.

McKinna, who works for Norfolk Police, posted on Twitter thanking the community and said that the bag was returned with all its contents.

Posting on Twitter, she wrote: " The power of community. Bag returned with all its contents. Thank you to everyone."

As well as her training equipment, thieves stole an Apple watch and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses from her car, in the midnight break-in.

McKinna, who works for Norfolk Police, said thieves also stole an Apple watch and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses from her car, in the midnight break-in.

But she said it was the equipment that she held most dear, adding that without her throwing shoes, her preparations had been sent into disarray.

McKinna is currently training for the British Championships due to be held in Birmingham on the 18-19 February.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties?

With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...